The Symphony Orchestra of India is a symphony orchestra based in Mumbai, India. It was founded in 2006 by the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, which is also its home.

The founding Music Director is Marat Bisengaliev. Zane Dalal is the Associate Music Director. Evgeny Bushkov is the current Resident Conductor.

The orchestra's season includes not only works from the symphonic repertoire but also opera, ballet and chamber music performances.