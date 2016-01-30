A Band Called Quinn are an electronic indie rock band from Glasgow, Scotland. Founding members Bal Cooke (drummer/producer) and Louise Quinn (singer/ songwriter) met whilst working for a performance art company in Glasgow. Other long term members are Robert Henderson (keyboards/ trumpet) and Steven Westwater (bass). Previous line ups included Alex Kapranos (Franz Ferdinand).

A Band Called Quinn's track DIY opened the sixth episode of Season 1 of The Royals (TV series) on E!. The series was created by Mark Schwahn and stars Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins.

In 2012, with investment from Creative Scotland, A Band Called Quinn devised the critically acclaimed multimedia show Biding Time (remix) with theatre director Ben Harrison, Co-Artistic Director of Scottish theatre company Grid Iron. The show was a response to Pippa Bailey's global theatre project Biding Time which explores the experience of women in the entertainment industry. The band toured in the production around the UK in 2014 and to Brazil in 2015 with performances at the Cultura Inglesa Festival.