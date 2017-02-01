Wacław z SzamotułBorn 1520. Died 1560
Wacław z Szamotuł
1520
Wacław z Szamotuł Biography (Wikipedia)
Wacław z Szamotuł (Szamotuły, near Poznań, c. 1520 – c. 1560, Pińczów), also called Wacław Szamotulski and (in Latin) Venceslaus Samotulinus, was a Polish composer.
Wacław z Szamotuł Tracks
A Prayer: When the Children go to Sleep
Wacław z Szamotuł
A Prayer: When the Children go to Sleep
A Prayer: When the Children go to Sleep
Choir
Waclaw Szamotuly 7 Polish Hymns
Wacław z Szamotuł
Waclaw Szamotuly 7 Polish Hymns
Waclaw Szamotuly 7 Polish Hymns
Choir
