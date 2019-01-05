Henry Raudales was born in Guatemala and took his first violin lessons from his father, Enrique Raudales, at the age of four. Three years later he made his debut as soloist in a Mendelssohn concert in North Carolina, attracting the attention of Yehudi Menuhin, who hired a television crew and recommended him for a scholarship at his London music school. There followed further appearances as well as advanced study in Antwerp and London.

Raudales has won several prizes and made solo appearances in the music capitals of Europe, Asia and America. In 1992, a tour in conjunction with Nigel Kennedy took him to Belgium, France and Great Britain. He has also participated in a number of recordings featuring solo, chamber and orchestral music. His repertoire comprises some three dozen large-scale solo concertos, from Bach to Korngold.

Raudales served from 1989 to 1993 as first concertmaster of the Orchestra of the Vlaamse Opera in Antwerp and Ghent. Following this he held the same position with the Essen Philharmonic. Since September 2001 he has been concertmaster of the Munchner Rundfunk-Orchester. Henry Raudales plays a 1787 Guadagnini.