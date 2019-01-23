Rosie LoweLondon-based singer-songwriter
Rosie Lowe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03b3j5f.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d15734b2-cd00-4eab-b3bf-1b59ab1bedd6
Rosie Lowe Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosie Lowe is a British-based singer, songwriter and musician. She was first known for releasing her debut single "Right Thing" in 4 November 2013. She released her debut extended play under the same name in the following year. She subsequently released her 2016 debut album, entitled Control which contains hits "Worry Bout Us", "Woman" and "So Human", which features vocals from rapper Little Simz. "Woman" was featured in the soundtrack for the 2017 film "The Last Word".
After a period away from the limelight, in November 2018 she released the single "The Light" and announced her forthcoming second album and some 2019 tour dates.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rosie Lowe Performances & Interviews
Rosie Lowe Tracks
Sort by
The Light (feat. Kamaal Williams)
Rosie Lowe
The Light (feat. Kamaal Williams)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b3j9q.jpglink
The Light (feat. Kamaal Williams)
Last played on
The Light
Rosie Lowe
The Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b3j9q.jpglink
The Light
Last played on
Woman
Rosie Lowe
Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dqpvz.jpglink
Woman
Last played on
Drugs (Kaidi Tatham Remix) (feat. Rosie Lowe)
FaltyDL
Drugs (Kaidi Tatham Remix) (feat. Rosie Lowe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mxvlj.jpglink
Drugs (Kaidi Tatham Remix) (feat. Rosie Lowe)
Last played on
What Is This (feat. Rosie Lowe)
Machinedrum
What Is This (feat. Rosie Lowe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnjh.jpglink
What Is This (feat. Rosie Lowe)
Last played on
So Human (feat. Little Simz)
Rosie Lowe
So Human (feat. Little Simz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xryvr.jpglink
So Human (feat. Little Simz)
Last played on
Twice (Radio 1 Piano Session, 10 Feb 2016)
Rosie Lowe
Twice (Radio 1 Piano Session, 10 Feb 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b3j9q.jpglink
Drugs
FaltyDL
Drugs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mxvlj.jpglink
Drugs
Last played on
Sinner
Rosie Lowe
Sinner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b3j9q.jpglink
Sinner
Last played on
So Human (The Invisible Remix) (feat. Little Simz)
Rosie Lowe
So Human (The Invisible Remix) (feat. Little Simz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b3j9q.jpglink
So Human (The Invisible Remix) (feat. Little Simz)
Last played on
So Human (Hagan Remix) (feat. Little Simz)
Rosie Lowe
So Human (Hagan Remix) (feat. Little Simz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b3j9q.jpglink
So Human (Hagan Remix) (feat. Little Simz)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Gone
Rosie Lowe
Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b3j9q.jpglink
Gone
Last played on
Sweetest Taboo (Radio 2 Session, 12th May 2016)
Rosie Lowe
Sweetest Taboo (Radio 2 Session, 12th May 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b3j9q.jpglink
Playlists featuring Rosie Lowe
Upcoming Events
10
Mar
2019
Rosie Lowe
Boileroom, London, UK
14
Mar
2019
Rosie Lowe
Omeara, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2f9rz/acts/ad2d2m
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-28T18:22:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03wkvs3.jpg
28
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3g9r/acts/a3d38g
Glasgow
2014-05-25T18:22:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01zt659.jpg
25
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
Rosie Lowe Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist