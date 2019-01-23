Rosie Lowe is a British-based singer, songwriter and musician. She was first known for releasing her debut single "Right Thing" in 4 November 2013. She released her debut extended play under the same name in the following year. She subsequently released her 2016 debut album, entitled Control which contains hits "Worry Bout Us", "Woman" and "So Human", which features vocals from rapper Little Simz. "Woman" was featured in the soundtrack for the 2017 film "The Last Word".

After a period away from the limelight, in November 2018 she released the single "The Light" and announced her forthcoming second album and some 2019 tour dates.