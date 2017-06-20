Secret ShineFormed 1991
Secret Shine
1991
Secret Shine Biography (Wikipedia)
Secret Shine are a British shoegazing band formed in the early 1990s, who were signed to Sarah Records. Although early releases with both Sarah and A Turntable Friend followed the more linear Sarah pop stylings, the 1992 release Untouched broke into unapologetic shoegazing territory, earning the band many comparisons with Slowdive and My Bloody Valentine.
Falling Again
Secret Shine
Falling Again
Falling Again
For You
Secret Shine
For You
For You
Grey Skies
Secret Shine
Grey Skies
Grey Skies
No More Inside
Secret Shine
No More Inside
No More Inside
It's Killing Me
Secret Shine
It's Killing Me
It's Killing Me
