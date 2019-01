Secret Shine are a British shoegazing band formed in the early 1990s, who were signed to Sarah Records. Although early releases with both Sarah and A Turntable Friend followed the more linear Sarah pop stylings, the 1992 release Untouched broke into unapologetic shoegazing territory, earning the band many comparisons with Slowdive and My Bloody Valentine.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia