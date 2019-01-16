Monica "Moony" Bragato (born 29 September 1980) is a musician from Italy. She was the vocalist on DB Boulevard's hit single "Point of View", as well as on her own single "Dove (I'll Be Loving You)".

Raised in Venice, Moony was first noticed singing in the Venetian club scene and was asked to provide vocals for a number of songs by DJ and producer Cristiano Spiller. The first single was "Positive", in 1998, sampled "Physical", the song of Olivia Newton-John, and the second single with Spiller was "Batucada" (1999). She also featured in the project, Angel Moon, in the song "He's All I Want", released in 1998.

Her first major success was "Point of View" as part of the group DB Boulevard. That song became popular across the European dance music scene, and entered the UK Singles Chart at number three. It earned DB Boulevard the distinction of being the first Italian music group to be nominated in the MTV Europe Music Awards.[citation needed] From there on, she launched her solo career. The first single "Dove (I'll Be Loving You)" was a commercial success and entered the UK Singles Chart at number nine. She released her debut album Lifestories in 2003.