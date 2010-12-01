Peter ZinovieffBorn 26 January 1933
Peter Zinovieff
1933-01-26
Peter Zinovieff Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Zinovieff (born 1933) is a British engineer and inventor of Russian ethnicity, whose EMS company made the VCS3 synthesizer in the late 1960s. The synthesizer was used by many early progressive rock bands such as Pink Floyd and White Noise, and Krautrock groups as well as more pop-oriented artists, including Todd Rundgren and David Bowie.
Peter Zinovieff Tracks
Mini Bridges from Somewhere and Another to Somewhere Else
Peter Zinovieff
Mini Bridges from Somewhere and Another to Somewhere Else
