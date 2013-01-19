Conrad PaumannBorn 1410. Died 15 January 1473
Conrad Paumann
1410
Conrad Paumann Biography
Conrad Paumann (c. 1410 – January 24, 1473) was a German organist, lutenist and composer of the early Renaissance. Even though he was born blind, he was one of the most talented musicians of the 15th century, and his performances created a sensation wherever he went. He is grouped among the composers known as the Colorists.
