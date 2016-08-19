Jacki AppleBorn 1941
Jacki Apple
1941
Jacki Apple Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacki Apple is an American visual, performance, and media artist, audio composer, writer, director, producer, and educator whose diverse artistic career has encompassed a wide range of media and forms including multimedia installations, interdisciplinary performance, audio, radio, photography, video, film, artist books, drawings, site specific works, and public art projects. Her works have been performed, exhibited, and broadcast in art spaces, galleries, museums, theaters, festivals, on radio and cable TV throughout the United States and Canada, and in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
Jacki Apple Tracks
Tell Me When
