Jamie xx
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p023y9ls.jpg
1988-10-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1515727-4a93-4c0d-88cb-d7a9fce01879
Jamie xx Biography (Wikipedia)
James Thomas Smith (born 28 October 1988), known professionally as Jamie xx, is an English musician, DJ, record producer and remixer. He is known for both his solo work and as a member of the English indie pop band The xx.
He has been described as a "driving force" behind the xx, contributing to the group's significant commercial and critical success. As a solo artist, he has been recognised with a 2015 Mercury Prize nomination, and a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album nomination for his debut album In Colour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jamie xx Performances & Interviews
- Jamie xx in 3 Recordshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01npt7j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01npt7j.jpg2013-12-19T14:22:00.000ZJamie xx catches up with Benji B to speak about three of his favourite records.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01npt9d
Jamie xx in 3 Records
Jamie xx Tracks
Sort by
Gosh
Jamie xx
Gosh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t4vmh.jpglink
Gosh
Last played on
All Under One Roof Raving
Jamie xx
All Under One Roof Raving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021gc9c.jpglink
All Under One Roof Raving
Last played on
I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times) (feat. Popcaan & Young Thug)
Jamie xx
I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times) (feat. Popcaan & Young Thug)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02scj45.jpglink
I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times) (feat. Popcaan & Young Thug)
Last played on
Girl (DJ Raff remix)
Jamie xx
Girl (DJ Raff remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hqmml.jpglink
Girl (DJ Raff remix)
Last played on
Loud Places
Jamie xx
Loud Places
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hqmml.jpglink
Loud Places
Last played on
Loud Places (feat. Romy)
Jamie xx
Loud Places (feat. Romy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nj260.jpglink
Loud Places (feat. Romy)
Last played on
Loud Places (feat. Romy Madley Croft)
Jamie xx
Loud Places (feat. Romy Madley Croft)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hqmml.jpglink
Loud Places (feat. Romy Madley Croft)
Last played on
Far Nearer
Jamie xx
Far Nearer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw6zr.jpglink
Far Nearer
Last played on
Stranger In A Room (feat. Oliver Sim)
Jamie xx
Stranger In A Room (feat. Oliver Sim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t4vzb.jpglink
Stranger In A Room (feat. Oliver Sim)
Last played on
SeeSaw (feat. Romy)
Jamie xx
SeeSaw (feat. Romy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t4vsm.jpglink
SeeSaw (feat. Romy)
Last played on
I'll Take Care Of U
Gil Scott‐Heron
I'll Take Care Of U
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjx7.jpglink
I'll Take Care Of U
Last played on
Girl
Jamie xx
Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y66nq.jpglink
Girl
Last played on
Good Times
Jamie xx
Good Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hqmml.jpglink
Good Times
Last played on
Hold Tight
Jamie xx
Hold Tight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hqmml.jpglink
Hold Tight
Last played on
You've Got the Love (Jamie xx Rework) (feat. The xx)
Florence + the Machine
You've Got the Love (Jamie xx Rework) (feat. The xx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrqp.jpglink
You've Got the Love (Jamie xx Rework) (feat. The xx)
Last played on
Far Nearer (Bootleg)
Jamie xx
Far Nearer (Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hqmml.jpglink
Far Nearer (Bootleg)
Last played on
Basic Space ( Space Bass Mix )
Jamie xx
Basic Space ( Space Bass Mix )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hqmml.jpglink
New York Is Killing Me
Gil Scott‐Heron
New York Is Killing Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjx7.jpglink
New York Is Killing Me
Last played on
The Rest Is Noise
Jamie xx
The Rest Is Noise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hqmml.jpglink
The Rest Is Noise
Last played on
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzxj5/acts/abvp8g
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-08T18:17:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vpn9q.jpg
8
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/avw6gw
Reading
2015-08-30T18:17:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0315f35.jpg
30
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/ajvhj5
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-26T18:17:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vpn9q.jpg
26
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qbj5
Tyneside
2015-02-21T18:17:21
21
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-26T18:17:21
26
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
12:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Jamie xx News
Jamie xx Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
6 Questions for...Dave Haslam
-
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
-
Running Trunk of Funk
-
The xx
-
"It means so much" - The xx recall their Pyramid Stage performance
-
The xx – Islands (Later Archive 2009)
-
Romy from The xx: "If we're not in a good place as friends then it doesn't work."
-
James Blake - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
James Blake - Limit To Your Love (Later Archive 2011)
-
Quentin Blake: Working With James Blake
Back to artist