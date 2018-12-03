Sir Eugene GoossensBorn 26 May 1893. Died 13 June 1962
Sir Eugene Goossens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1893-05-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1502259-908b-4ae1-a6c9-9f58dfc12dfa
Sir Eugene Goossens Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Eugene Aynsley Goossens (26 May 1893 – 13 June 1962) was an English conductor and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sir Eugene Goossens Tracks
Sort by
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (3rd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Concerto for 2 violins and strings in D minor, BWV 1043
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for 2 violins and strings in D minor, BWV 1043
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Concerto for 2 violins and strings in D minor, BWV 1043
Last played on
Serenade for tenor, horn and strings, Op. 31 - Prologue
Benjamin Britten
Serenade for tenor, horn and strings, Op. 31 - Prologue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Serenade for tenor, horn and strings, Op. 31 - Prologue
Last played on
Concertino for double string orchestra (Op.47)
Sir Eugene Goossens
Concertino for double string orchestra (Op.47)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwftc.jpglink
Concertino for double string orchestra (Op.47)
Last played on
Hommage a Debussy
Sir Eugene Goossens
Hommage a Debussy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0stk.jpglink
Hommage a Debussy
Last played on
4 Conceits, Op 20
Sir Eugene Goossens
4 Conceits, Op 20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx3j.jpglink
4 Conceits, Op 20
Last played on
Fantasy for nine wind instruments (Op.36)
Sir Eugene Goossens
Fantasy for nine wind instruments (Op.36)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasy for nine wind instruments (Op.36)
Last played on
Serenade for Tenor, Horn & Strings, Op. 31 (Prologue)
Benjamin Britten
Serenade for Tenor, Horn & Strings, Op. 31 (Prologue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Serenade for Tenor, Horn & Strings, Op. 31 (Prologue)
Last played on
Concerto for 2 violins in D minor, BWV 1043 (1st mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for 2 violins in D minor, BWV 1043 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Concerto for 2 violins in D minor, BWV 1043 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Serenade For Tenor, Horn & Strings, Op. 31
Benjamin Britten
Serenade For Tenor, Horn & Strings, Op. 31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Serenade For Tenor, Horn & Strings, Op. 31
Last played on
Concerto for 2 violins, strings and continuo in D minor, BWV1043
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for 2 violins, strings and continuo in D minor, BWV1043
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Concerto for 2 violins, strings and continuo in D minor, BWV1043
Last played on
Four Sketches, Op 5
Sir Eugene Goossens
Four Sketches, Op 5
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Sketches, Op 5
Last played on
Hallelujah! from Messiah
George Frideric Handel
Hallelujah! from Messiah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Hallelujah! from Messiah
Last played on
Symphony No. 1 in D Major Op.25 'Classical'
Sergei Prokofiev
Symphony No. 1 in D Major Op.25 'Classical'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Symphony No. 1 in D Major Op.25 'Classical'
Last played on
La boutique fantasque (Tarantella)
Ottorino Respighi
La boutique fantasque (Tarantella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9c.jpglink
La boutique fantasque (Tarantella)
Last played on
Nocturne from Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings, op. 31
Peter Pears
Nocturne from Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings, op. 31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Nocturne from Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings, op. 31
Last played on
Ships – Three Preludes for piano, Op.42: no.1; The Tug
Sir Eugene Goossens
Ships – Three Preludes for piano, Op.42: no.1; The Tug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ships – Three Preludes for piano, Op.42: no.1; The Tug
Last played on
I rage... I melt.. O Ruddier than the Cherry (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
I rage... I melt.. O Ruddier than the Cherry (Acis and Galatea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
I rage... I melt.. O Ruddier than the Cherry (Acis and Galatea)
Last played on
2 Nature poems Op.25, arr. for orchestra from "3 nature poems" for piano
Sir Eugene Goossens
2 Nature poems Op.25, arr. for orchestra from "3 nature poems" for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx3j.jpglink
2 Nature poems Op.25, arr. for orchestra from "3 nature poems" for piano
Last played on
Sonnet from Serenade for Tenor Horn & Strings
Benjamin Britten
Sonnet from Serenade for Tenor Horn & Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Sonnet from Serenade for Tenor Horn & Strings
Last played on
Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041 (2nd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041 (2nd mvt)
Conductor
Last played on
THE LITTLE TRAIN OF THE CAIPIRA (BACHIANAS BRASILEIRAS NO 2)
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
THE LITTLE TRAIN OF THE CAIPIRA (BACHIANAS BRASILEIRAS NO 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc9.jpglink
THE LITTLE TRAIN OF THE CAIPIRA (BACHIANAS BRASILEIRAS NO 2)
Last played on
2 Nature poems Op.25, arr. for orchestra: No.2; Baccanal
Sir Eugene Goossens
2 Nature poems Op.25, arr. for orchestra: No.2; Baccanal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx3j.jpglink
2 Nature poems Op.25, arr. for orchestra: No.2; Baccanal
Last played on
2 Nature poems Op.25, arr. for orchestra from "3 nature poems" for piano
Sir Eugene Goossens
2 Nature poems Op.25, arr. for orchestra from "3 nature poems" for piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2 Nature poems Op.25, arr. for orchestra from "3 nature poems" for piano
Performer
Last played on
By the tarn Op.15`1 for strings and clarinet ad lib
Sir Eugene Goossens
By the tarn Op.15`1 for strings and clarinet ad lib
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbn8.jpglink
By the tarn Op.15`1 for strings and clarinet ad lib
Last played on
Symphonie espagnole
Édouard Lalo
Symphonie espagnole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyqr9.jpglink
Symphonie espagnole
Last played on
Fantasia [Concert Piece, Op.65]
Sir Eugene Goossens
Fantasia [Concert Piece, Op.65]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasia [Concert Piece, Op.65]
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sir Eugene Goossens
Past BBC Events
Proms 1961: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehnp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1961-08-18T18:13:01
18
Aug
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1961: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8q4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1961-08-11T18:13:01
11
Aug
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eznp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1960-09-07T18:13:01
7
Sep
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebhxn3
Royal Albert Hall
1960-07-28T18:13:01
28
Jul
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1958: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e956v2
Royal Albert Hall
1958-08-16T18:13:01
16
Aug
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Sir Eugene Goossens Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist