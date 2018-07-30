Eilen JewellBorn 6 April 1979
Eilen Jewell
1979-04-06
Eilen Jewell Biography (Wikipedia)
Eilen Jewell (born April 6, 1979) is an American singer-songwriter from Boise, Idaho. She has released seven albums of music.
Eilen Jewell Tracks
Half Broke Horse
Eilen Jewell
Half Broke Horse
Half Broke Horse
Last played on
Worried Mind
Eilen Jewell
Worried Mind
Worried Mind
Last played on
You'll Be Mine
Eilen Jewell
You'll Be Mine
You'll Be Mine
Last played on
Another Night to Cry
Eilen Jewell
Another Night to Cry
Another Night to Cry
Last played on
It's Your Voodoo Working
Eilen Jewell
It's Your Voodoo Working
It's Your Voodoo Working
Last played on
No Place to Go
Eilen Jewell
No Place to Go
No Place to Go
Last played on
Shakin All Over
Eilen Jewell
Shakin All Over
Shakin All Over
Last played on
Down the Road
Eilen Jewell
Down the Road
Down the Road
Last played on
Needle And Thread
Eilen Jewell
Needle And Thread
Needle And Thread
Last played on
Here With Me
Eilen Jewell
Here With Me
Here With Me
Last played on
Hallelujah Band
Eilen Jewell
Hallelujah Band
Hallelujah Band
Last played on
Hallelujah Band
Ellen Jewel
Hallelujah Band
Hallelujah Band
Performer
Last played on
Rio Grande
Eilen Jewell
Rio Grande
Rio Grande
Last played on
My Hometown
Eilen Jewell
My Hometown
My Hometown
Last played on
Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)
Eilen Jewell
Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)
Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)
Performer
Last played on
Dusty Boxcar Wall
Eilen Jewell
Dusty Boxcar Wall
Dusty Boxcar Wall
Last played on
How Long
Eilen Jewell
How Long
How Long
Last played on
Sweet Rose
Eilen Jewell
Sweet Rose
Sweet Rose
Last played on
Queen Of The Minor Key
Eilen Jewell
Queen Of The Minor Key
Queen Of The Minor Key
Last played on
Reckless
Eilen Jewell
Reckless
Reckless
Last played on
High Shelf Booze
Eilen Jewell
High Shelf Booze
High Shelf Booze
Last played on
Long Road
Eilen Jewell
Long Road
Long Road
Last played on
