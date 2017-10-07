Al HirtBorn 7 November 1922. Died 27 April 1999
Al Hirt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-11-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d14ab1ae-0400-4345-9f5b-6083110a5c7a
Al Hirt Biography (Wikipedia)
Alois Maxwell "Al" Hirt (November 7, 1922 – April 27, 1999) was an American trumpeter and bandleader. He is best remembered for his million-selling recordings of "Java" and the accompanying album Honey in the Horn (1963), and for the theme music to The Green Hornet. His nicknames included "Jumbo" and "The Round Mound of Sound". Colin Escott, an author of musician biographies, wrote that RCA Victor Records, for which Hirt had recorded most of his best-selling recordings and for which he had spent much of his professional recording career, had dubbed him with another moniker: "The King." Hirt was inducted into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in November 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Al Hirt Tracks
Sort by
Java
Al Hirt
Java
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Java
Last played on
The Green Hornet
Al Hirt
The Green Hornet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Green Hornet
Last played on
Fancy Pants
Al Hirt
Fancy Pants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fancy Pants
Last played on
Harlem Hendoo
Al Hirt
Harlem Hendoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harlem Hendoo
Last played on
Flight of the Bumble Bee
Al Hirt
Flight of the Bumble Bee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After You're Gone
Al Hirt
After You're Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After You're Gone
Last played on
Green Hornet Theme
Al Hirt
Green Hornet Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Hornet Theme
Last played on
Al Hirt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist