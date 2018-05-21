PoldowskiBelgian-born, UK composer/pianist Régine Wieniawski. Born 16 May 1879. Died 28 January 1932
Poldowski was the professional pseudonym of a Belgian-born British composer and pianist born Régine Wieniawski (16 May 1879 – 28 January 1932), daughter of the Polish violinist and composer Henryk Wieniawski. Some of her early works were published under the name Irène Wieniawska. She married Sir Aubrey Dean Paul, 5th Baronet (1869–1961), becoming Lady Dean Paul. Her name appears in a number of forms:
Violin Sonata in D minor (2nd mvt)
Poldowski
Violin Sonata in D minor (2nd mvt)
Violin Sonata in D minor (2nd mvt)
Cythere
Poldowski
Cythere
Cythere
L'heure exquise
Poldowski
L'heure exquise
L'heure exquise
Columbine; L'heure exquise; Mandoline
Poldowski
Columbine; L'heure exquise; Mandoline
Columbine; L'heure exquise; Mandoline
Three Songs
Poldowski
Three Songs
Three Songs
