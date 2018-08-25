Basic Channel is a techno production duo and record label, composed of Moritz von Oswald and Mark Ernestus, that originated in Berlin in 1993. The duo became known in the mid-1990s for a series of vinyl-only releases under various aliases including Basic Channel, Maurizio, Phylyps, Quadrant, and Cyrus. The original nine releases under the Basic Channel name would draw on minimalism and the sparse production techniques of dub reggae, becoming influential and pioneering works of minimal and dub techno.

The duo set up a studio in Berlin on Paul-Lincke-Ufer, in a building which was eventually to house Mark Ernestus’ distributing company and shop Hard Wax, and the label's mastering studio Dubplates & Mastering, set up to ensure a desired dynamic quality for the vinyl.

The Basic Channel imprint ceased business in 1995 (apart from two releases almost a decade later that were originally issued on Carl Craig's Planet E label), but were followed by a string of similar labels. Main Street handled Chicago house-inspired releases; Chain Reaction released non-Von Oswald/Ernestus productions and helped launch the careers of dub techno producers such as Monolake and Porter Ricks.