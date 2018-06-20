Krafty Kuts
Krafty Kuts (real name Martin Reeves) is an English electronic music, dance music and breakbeat producer and DJ.
His first album, Freakshow, was released in 2006 on his Against The Grain label and contains guest artists Tim Deluxe and Ashley Slater from the UK band Freak Power. He had previously released Tricka Technology with his fellow producer and DJ, A Skillz.
Krafty Kuts has won "best DJ" three years in a row as well as being honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Breakbeat award at the Breakspoll Awards.[citation needed]
Krafty Kuts Tracks
Pounding (ERB N DUB Remix) (feat. Dynamite MC)
Pounding (ERB N DUB Remix) (feat. Dynamite MC)
Pounding (ERB N DUB Remix) (feat. Dynamite MC)
War Is Over (Erb n Dub VIP)
War Is Over (Erb n Dub VIP)
War Is Over (Erb n Dub VIP)
Hands High
Hands High
Hands High
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Krafty Kuts
St Ives Guildhall, St. Ives, UK
