Krafty Kuts (real name Martin Reeves) is an English electronic music, dance music and breakbeat producer and DJ.

His first album, Freakshow, was released in 2006 on his Against The Grain label and contains guest artists Tim Deluxe and Ashley Slater from the UK band Freak Power. He had previously released Tricka Technology with his fellow producer and DJ, A Skillz.

Krafty Kuts has won "best DJ" three years in a row as well as being honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Breakbeat award at the Breakspoll Awards.[citation needed]