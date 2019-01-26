Tegan and Sara are a Canadian indie pop band formed in 1998 in Calgary, Alberta, composed of identical twin sisters Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin (born September 19, 1980). Both musicians are songwriters and multi-instrumentalists.

The pair have released eight studio albums and numerous EPs. Their eighth album, Love You to Death, was released on June 3, 2016. The duo earned a Grammy nomination in 2013 for their DVD/Live Album Get Along.