Tegan and SaraCanadian indie rock/pop duo. Formed 1998
Tegan and Sara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bql8p.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d13f0f47-36f9-4661-87fe-2de56f45c649
Tegan and Sara Biography (Wikipedia)
Tegan and Sara are a Canadian indie pop band formed in 1998 in Calgary, Alberta, composed of identical twin sisters Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin (born September 19, 1980). Both musicians are songwriters and multi-instrumentalists.
The pair have released eight studio albums and numerous EPs. Their eighth album, Love You to Death, was released on June 3, 2016. The duo earned a Grammy nomination in 2013 for their DVD/Live Album Get Along.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
