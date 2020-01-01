Alexander GrychtolikHarpischordist, organist, musicologist. Born 6 September 1980
Alexander Grychtolik
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d13ee279-747c-4713-aebb-d1716d4cc84f
Alexander Grychtolik Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Ferdinand Grychtolik (born 6 September 1980 in Berlin) is a German harpsichordist, improviser, musicologist and academic.
Grychtolik is married to the harpsichordist Aleksandra Magdalena Grychtolik, with whom he has appeared in concert.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Grychtolik Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist