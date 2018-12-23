Celtic Expressions Of Worship
Celtic Expressions Of Worship
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d13e1e41-b90e-4373-af41-b7f36f3f17d2
Tracks
Sort by
Saviour's Day
Joanne Hogg
Saviour's Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saviour's Day
Last played on
In The Bleak Midwinter
Celtic Expressions Of Worship
In The Bleak Midwinter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Bleak Midwinter
Last played on
The King Of Love My Shepherd Is
Celtic Expressions Of Worship
The King Of Love My Shepherd Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The King Of Love My Shepherd Is
Last played on
Hills Of The North, Rejoice
Celtic Expressions Of Worship
Hills Of The North, Rejoice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hills Of The North, Rejoice
Last played on
O The Deep Deep Love of Jesus
Celtic Expressions Of Worship
O The Deep Deep Love of Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O The Deep Deep Love of Jesus
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist