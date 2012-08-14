Hot TunaFormed 1969
Hot Tuna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d13d9feb-b7c7-49f4-9b72-65e29a16aa24
Hot Tuna Biography (Wikipedia)
Hot Tuna is an American blues band formed in 1969 by guitarist/vocalist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady. Although it has always been a fluid aggregation, with musicians coming and going over the years, the band's name has essentially become a metonym for Kaukonen and Casady's ongoing collaboration.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hot Tuna Tracks
Sort by
Mama, Let Me Lay It On You
Hot Tuna
Mama, Let Me Lay It On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama, Let Me Lay It On You
Last played on
Angel of Darkness
Hot Tuna
Angel of Darkness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angel of Darkness
Last played on
Vicksburg Stomp
Hot Tuna
Vicksburg Stomp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vicksburg Stomp
Last played on
A Little Faster
Hot Tuna
A Little Faster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Faster
Last played on
Hot Tuna Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist