Kacey Lee Musgraves (born August 21, 1988) is an American country music singer and songwriter. She self-released three albums before appearing on the fifth season of the USA Network's singing competition Nashville Star in 2007, where she placed seventh. In 2008, Kacey recorded two singles for Triple Pop in Austin, Texas.

She later signed to Mercury Nashville in 2012 and released two critically acclaimed albums on the label, Same Trailer Different Park (2013) and Pageant Material (2015). Her first Christmas-themed album, A Very Kacey Christmas, was released on October 28, 2016. Her third studio album, Golden Hour, was released on March 30, 2018, to widespread critical acclaim.