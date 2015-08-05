Kacey Musgraves
1988-08-21
Kacey Musgraves Biography (Wikipedia)
Kacey Lee Musgraves (born August 21, 1988) is an American country music singer and songwriter. She self-released three albums before appearing on the fifth season of the USA Network's singing competition Nashville Star in 2007, where she placed seventh. In 2008, Kacey recorded two singles for Triple Pop in Austin, Texas.
She later signed to Mercury Nashville in 2012 and released two critically acclaimed albums on the label, Same Trailer Different Park (2013) and Pageant Material (2015). Her first Christmas-themed album, A Very Kacey Christmas, was released on October 28, 2016. Her third studio album, Golden Hour, was released on March 30, 2018, to widespread critical acclaim.
Kacey Musgraves Performances & Interviews
- Kacey Musgraveshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yhzk9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yhzk9.jpg2017-03-30T14:17:00.000ZKacey talks to Ralph about performing a tribute for Dolly Parton.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04yhhc3
Kacey Musgraves
- 'You go by the gas station... and then by the post office... and then you're done!' Kacey Musgraves on Golden, Texashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038c4j6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038c4j6.jpg2015-11-18T11:05:00.000ZKacey Musgraves joins Simon Mayo during her UK tour and gives us a verbal tour of home town Golden, Texas, and explains why she decided to cover a classic Mary Poppins number.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p038dhw2
'You go by the gas station... and then by the post office... and then you're done!' Kacey Musgraves on Golden, Texas
- Patrick talks to Kacey Musgraveshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037kck7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037kck7.jpg2015-11-09T11:18:00.000ZPatrick chats to Grammy Award winning country star Kacey Musgraves.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p037kckx
Patrick talks to Kacey Musgraves
- Kacey Musgraves at Santa's Pubhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02c814g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02c814g.jpg2014-11-18T17:33:00.000ZBob Harris in conversation with Grammy winning artist Kacey Musgraves at her local pub, Santa's. They discuss her sometimes controversial lyrics and songwriting inspirations.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02c815g
Kacey Musgraves at Santa's Pub
- Kacey Musgraves - Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bcjrz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bcjrz.jpg2014-11-08T17:45:00.000ZUS country star Kacey Musgraves picks the Tracks of My Years, with songs from Glen Campbell and the Beatles.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02bcjs4
Kacey Musgraves - Tracks of My Years
- Kacey Musgraves chats to Jools Hollandhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ghvt9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ghvt9.jpg2013-10-09T22:59:00.000ZCountry sensation Kacey Musgraves joins Jools Holland in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ghy3h
Kacey Musgraves chats to Jools Holland
- Kacey Musgraves chats to Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f29lc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f29lc.jpg2013-08-13T13:18:00.000ZAmerican singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves joins Simon Mayo in the studio for a chat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01f29lt
Kacey Musgraves chats to Simon Mayo
- Kacey Musgraves chats to Bob Harrishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017mdvm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017mdvm.jpg2013-05-11T19:00:00.000ZExciting new artist Kasey Musgraves catches up with Bob Harris.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p017mg58
Kacey Musgraves chats to Bob Harris
Back to artist