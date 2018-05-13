ArnoldUK alternative rock band. Formed 1996
Arnold
1996
Arnold Biography (Wikipedia)
Arnold were a three piece alternative rock band from London, England, formed in 1996, who released two albums on Creation Records.
Fishsounds
Arnold
Fishsounds
Fishsounds
Twist
Arnold
Twist
Twist
Rock Bottom (feat. Arnold)
Mr. Carmack
Rock Bottom (feat. Arnold)
Rock Bottom (feat. Arnold)
Beckus the Dandipratt, op.5
Arnold
Beckus the Dandipratt, op.5
Beckus the Dandipratt, op.5
The Padstow Lifeboat March (orchestrated Lane)
Arnold
The Padstow Lifeboat March (orchestrated Lane)
English Dance Set 2 Op.33 No.4
Arnold
English Dance Set 2 Op.33 No.4
English Dance Set 2 Op.33 No.4
Cello Concerto, Op. 136 (Vivace)
Arnold
Cello Concerto, Op. 136 (Vivace)
Cello Concerto, Op. 136 (Vivace)
Hillside
Arnold
Hillside
Hillside
English Dance No. 5, Op. 33 No.1
Arnold
English Dance No. 5, Op. 33 No.1
English Dance No. 5, Op. 33 No.1
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness: London Prelude
Arnold
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness: London Prelude
The Sound Barrier Rhapsody
Arnold
The Sound Barrier Rhapsody
The Sound Barrier Rhapsody
English Dances, First set Op 27
Arnold
English Dances, First set Op 27
English Dances, First set Op 27
The Padstow Lifeboat
Arnold
The Padstow Lifeboat
The Padstow Lifeboat
First in Set II of English Dances: Allegro non troppo
Arnold
First in Set II of English Dances: Allegro non troppo
Concert Suite from 'Sweeney Todd' Op.68a (final 2 movements)
Arnold
Concert Suite from 'Sweeney Todd' Op.68a (final 2 movements)
Colonel Bogey from (The Bridge on the River Kwai)
Arnold
Colonel Bogey from (The Bridge on the River Kwai)
