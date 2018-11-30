Emily Portman
Emily Portman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0383t77.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1348b40-9934-421e-9d18-ed5f94bf517d
Emily Portman Tracks
Sort by
Our Ship She's Ready
Sarah Makem
Our Ship She's Ready
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Our Ship She's Ready
Last played on
Write Me Down
The Furrow Collective
Write Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Write Me Down
Last played on
Brink Of June
Emily Portman
Brink Of June
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Brink Of June
Last played on
Sunken Bells
Emily Portman
Sunken Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Sunken Bells
Last played on
Hide
Emily Portman
Hide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Hide
Last played on
Darkening Bell
Emily Portman
Darkening Bell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Darkening Bell
Last played on
Borrowed And Blue
Emily Portman
Borrowed And Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Borrowed And Blue
Last played on
Hollow (feat. her)
Emily Portman
Hollow (feat. her)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Hollow (feat. her)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Dotterine
Emily Portman
Dotterine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Dotterine
Last played on
Hollow Feather
Emily Portman
Hollow Feather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Hollow Feather
Last played on
Eye of Tree
Emily Portman
Eye of Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Eye of Tree
Last played on
Seed Stitch
Emily Portman
Seed Stitch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Seed Stitch
Last played on
Old Mother Eve
Trad, Emily Portman, Lucy Farrell, Robert Harbron & Ruth Tongue
Old Mother Eve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Old Mother Eve
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Night Jar
Emily Portman
Night Jar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Night Jar
Last played on
Old Mother Eve
Emily Portman
Old Mother Eve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Old Mother Eve
Last played on
Hollow Feather
Emily Portman
Hollow Feather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Hollow Feather
Last played on
Coracle
Emily Portman
Coracle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Coracle
Last played on
A Grief
Emily Portman
A Grief
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
A Grief
Last played on
On The Brink Of June
Emily Portman
On The Brink Of June
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
On The Brink Of June
Last played on
Spine of a Wave
Emily Portman
Spine of a Wave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t77.jpglink
Spine of a Wave
Last played on
Playlists featuring Emily Portman
Emily Portman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist