Groep 1850 (also known as Group 1850) was a Dutch psychedelic rock band that was founded in 1964 in The Hague. The band, despite never achieving success outside the Netherlands, are now considered one of the most innovative acid rock bands from the era.

They first used the name Klits, but were renamed Groep 1850 in 1966 when their debut single, "Misty Night" / "Look Around", appeared on the tiny Yep label. Though few copies were pressed, it established them as one of The Netherlands most original bands (alongside the Outsiders and Q65) and they soon signed to Philips. More singles ensued, in a highly psychedelic vein, including the "Mother No Head". Their debut album, Agemo's Trip To Mother Earth, appeared in late 1968. In The Netherlands its sleeve had a 3-D image on the cover, and came with a pair of 3-D glasses. A UK release (also on Philips) did not help the band gain a footing outside the Netherlands, and Philips dropped them soon afterwards. Their next album, Paradise Now, appeared on the Dutch Discofoon label in 1969 and was only marginally less acid-influenced than its predecessor.