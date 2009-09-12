HauntsFormed 2007
Haunts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d131b08e-05e6-4478-bc8a-8095b8bc5a3a
Haunts Biography (Wikipedia)
Haunts was a British rock band based in north London. Described as 'Noirists', their musical style combined elements of punk, new wave, dance, prog rock, indie and Britpop. The band referred to themselves simply as 'new wave'. Haunts' line-up consisted of Banks (vocals, guitar, synth), Alex Woodcock (guitar, backing vocals), Gareth Grover (drums, backing vocals) and Mitch Mitchener (bass guitar, backing vocals). Haunts disbanded in 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Haunts Tracks
Sort by
Underground
Haunts
Underground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Underground
Last played on
Haunts Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist