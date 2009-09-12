Haunts was a British rock band based in north London. Described as 'Noirists', their musical style combined elements of punk, new wave, dance, prog rock, indie and Britpop. The band referred to themselves simply as 'new wave'. Haunts' line-up consisted of Banks (vocals, guitar, synth), Alex Woodcock (guitar, backing vocals), Gareth Grover (drums, backing vocals) and Mitch Mitchener (bass guitar, backing vocals). Haunts disbanded in 2009.