Niklas Kvarforth
Niklas Kvarforth
1983-12-07
Niklas Kvarforth Biography (Wikipedia)
Niklas Olsson, known as Niklas Kvarforth, (born 7 December 1983) is a Swedish musician. He is best known as the founder, composer and vocalist of the black metal band Shining.
