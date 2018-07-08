Ed MacFarlane
Ed MacFarlane
Edward David Macfarlane (born 15 May 1984) is an English singer, songwriter, musician, record producer and the lead vocalist of the English electronic music band Friendly Fires. He is often called by the nickname "Ed Mac" to avoid confusion with his bandmate and guitarist Edd Gibson. He has written, co-written, produced or co-produced all of the Friendly Fires' songs.
She Sleeps (feat. Ed MacFarlane)
FaltyDL
Defeated No More (feat. Ed MacFarlane)
Disclosure
