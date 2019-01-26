Swing Out SisterFormed 1985
Swing Out Sister
1985
Swing Out Sister Biography (Wikipedia)
Swing Out Sister are an English pop group best known worldwide for the 1986 song "Breakout". Other hits include "Surrender", "Twilight World", "Waiting Game" and a remake of the Eugene Record soul composition "Am I the Same Girl?"
Breakout
Swing Out Sister
Breakout
Breakout
Last played on
You On My Mind
Swing Out Sister
You On My Mind
You On My Mind
Last played on
Surrender
Swing Out Sister
Surrender
Surrender
Last played on
Happier Than Sunshine
Swing Out Sister
Happier Than Sunshine
Happier Than Sunshine
Last played on
Am I The Same Girl
Swing Out Sister
Am I The Same Girl
Am I The Same Girl
Last played on
