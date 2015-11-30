Declan McLaughlin, better known by his stage name Decky Hedrock, is an electronic music musician from Derry, Northern Ireland. A former member of the Northern Irish electro outfit The Japanese Popstars, McLaughlin left the group in 2012 to pursue his career as Sirkus Sirkuz. Previous to that Declan was in Hedrock Valley Beats, another award winning electronic act which received various chart success in different countries around the globe including a No.1 in Australia and National Airplay No.1 in the USA.

In his career, he has remixed songs by artists including Beyoncé, Depeche Mode, Ash, James, Benny Benassi, Kylie Minogue, and Gorillaz, under various aliases. He has also toured with Crookers, Vitalic, Bookashade, Deadmau5 as well as collaborating with the likes of Jon Spencer (Blues Explosion), Morgan Kibby of M83, and many others.

Sirkuz Sirkuz is also known to be the first ever artist to release three EPs with one record label on the same day. 'The Trilogy EP' was released on 3 November 2012 on 9G Records.