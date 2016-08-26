Elizabeth LaPrelle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d12535d5-754c-4450-97fc-1e2a90893f2b
Elizabeth LaPrelle Performances & Interviews
Elizabeth LaPrelle Tracks
Sort by
Jackie went a-sailing (Kershaw's Appalachian Sessions)
Trad.
Jackie went a-sailing (Kershaw's Appalachian Sessions)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jackie went a-sailing (Kershaw's Appalachian Sessions)
Last played on
Two Old Crows (Kershaw's Appalachian Sessions)
Trad.
Two Old Crows (Kershaw's Appalachian Sessions)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Old Crows (Kershaw's Appalachian Sessions)
Last played on
Hop Old Rabbit (Recorded live for the BBC)
Elizabeth LaPrelle
Hop Old Rabbit (Recorded live for the BBC)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bird's Courting Song / Muleskinner Blues
Elizabeth LaPrelle
The Bird's Courting Song / Muleskinner Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muleskinner Blues
Elizabeth LaPrelle
Muleskinner Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muleskinner Blues
Last played on
Handsome Molly
Elizabeth LaPrelle
Handsome Molly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Handsome Molly
Last played on
Hop Old Rabbit
Elizabeth LaPrelle
Hop Old Rabbit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hop Old Rabbit
Last played on
Elizabeth LaPrelle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist