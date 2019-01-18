Bernadette RobinsonSinger / actor
Bernadette Robinson
Bernadette Robinson is an Australian singer and actor.
Robinson was born in Sydney and grew up in Melbourne where she attended the Victorian College of the Arts and was taught opera by Joan Hammond.
She is best known for her ability to sing in the style of many well-known female singers. These skills were featured in the stage productions Songs for Nobodies, directed by Simon Phillips, and Pennsylvania Avenue, both written for her by Joanna Murray-Smith. She appeared with her show The Show Goes On in 2017 at the Sydney Opera House.
Robinson was nominated for a Helpmann Award for Best Female Actor in a Play in 2012 for Songs for Nobodies.
Bernadette Robinson Tracks
Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien
Charles Dumont
Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien
Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien
Performer
Vissi D'Arte
Giacomo Puccini
Vissi D'Arte
Vissi D'Arte
Performer
Lady Sings The Blues
Billie Holiday
Lady Sings The Blues
Lady Sings The Blues
Performer
Crazy
Willie Nelson
Crazy
Crazy
Performer
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Harold Arlen
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Performer
