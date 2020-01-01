Nikolaus von KrufftBorn 1 February 1779. Died 16 April 1818
Nikolaus von Krufft
Nikolaus von Krufft Biography (Wikipedia)
Nikolaus Freiherr von Krufft (1 February 1779 – 16 April 1818) was an Austrian composer and civil servant.
