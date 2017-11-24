Mikołaj GóreckiPolish composer, son of Henryk Mikołaj. Born 1 February 1971
Mikołaj Górecki
1971-02-01
Mikołaj Górecki Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikołaj Górecki (born 1971) is a Polish composer. He is the son of the composer Henryk Górecki (1933-2010). In 1995 he graduated with honours in composition from the Music Academy in Katowice. In 1996, he received two scholarships from The Banff Centre for the Arts in Canada. In 2000 he received a doctorate in composition from Indiana University, Bloomington in the United States. In 2001-2002 he lectured at McGill University in Montreal. He currently lives and works in the United States.
Mikołaj Górecki Tracks
6 Bagatells no.1
Mikołaj Górecki
6 Bagatells no.1
6 Bagatells no.1
Pożegnanie (Farewell)
Mikołaj Górecki
Pożegnanie (Farewell)
Pożegnanie (Farewell)
Mikołaj Górecki Links
