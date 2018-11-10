Bohemian Vendetta60's Punk. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1968
Bohemian Vendetta
1966
Bohemian Vendetta Biography (Wikipedia)
Bohemian Vendetta was an American garage rock and psychedelic band from Long Island, New York, who were active from 1966-1968. In addition to recording two officially released singles and several previously unissued demos, they cut a self-titled album, Bohemian Vendetta, released by Mainstream Records in 1968.
Bohemian Vendetta Tracks
Riddles And Fairytales
Riddles And Fairytales
All Kinds Of Highs
All Kinds Of Highs
Half The Time
Half The Time
