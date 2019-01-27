Robert Barisford Brown (born February 5, 1969) is an American R&B singer-songwriter, occasional rapper, dancer and actor. Brown started his career in the R&B and pop group New Edition, from its inception in 1978 until his exit from the group in 1985. Starting a solo career, he enjoyed success with his second album in 1988, Don't Be Cruel, which spawned a number of hit singles including the self-penned "My Prerogative", and the Grammy Award–winning "Every Little Step". Brown had a string of top ten hits on various Billboard charts between 1986 and 1993. Brown is noted as a pioneer of new jack swing, a fusion of hip-hop and R&B. His other hits include, "Don't Be Cruel", "Roni", "Rock Wit'cha", "On Our Own", "Humpin' Around", "She Ain't Worth It" and "Something in Common".

He also starred in films such as A Thin Line Between Love and Hate and Two Can Play That Game. He returned to New Edition for a reunion album and tour from 1996 to 1997, and returned with all six members for another stint in 2005.