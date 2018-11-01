Sean DunphyBorn 30 November 1937. Died 17 May 2011
Sean Dunphy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-11-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d11ea6d4-3725-4027-b6cf-5397aef82561
Sean Dunphy Biography (Wikipedia)
Sean Dunphy (30 November 1937 – 17 May 2011) was an Irish singer who represented Ireland at the 1967 Eurovision Song Contest, achieving second place with "If I Could Choose". He was also the first Irish singer to record in Nashville.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sean Dunphy Tracks
Sort by
Isle of Innisfree
Sean Dunphy
Isle of Innisfree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isle of Innisfree
Last played on
If I Could Choose
Sean Dunphy
If I Could Choose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Could Choose
Last played on
The Isle Of Inshfree
Sean Dunphy
The Isle Of Inshfree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Isle Of Inshfree
Last played on
Two Loves
Sean Dunphy
Two Loves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Loves
Last played on
The Christmas Polka
Sean Dunphy
The Christmas Polka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Christmas Polka
Last played on
Sean Dunphy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist