Adel TawilGerman singer, songwriter & producer. Born 15 August 1978
Adel Tawil
1978-08-15
Adel Tawil Biography (Wikipedia)
Adel Tawil (Egyptian Arabic: عادل الطويل，born 15 August 1978 in Berlin), is a German singer, songwriter and producer. Besides his solo career, he is part of the popular German pop duo Ich + Ich, after being part earlier of the German boy band The Boyz.
