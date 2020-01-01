The JammersEarly 80s US disco funk studio project. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1984
The Jammers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1191fb4-f020-48a3-9194-0c858bdb7418
The Jammers Biography (Wikipedia)
Jammers were an American boogie music group led by Richie Weeks and consisting of the members of Instant Funk, Weeks & Co and various Salsoul Records acts. Their hit song Be Mine Tonight, composed by singer-songwriter Margaret Blount and producer Richie Weeks, was released in 1982 on Salsoul Records. Their other song entering charts was And You Know That, peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard Dance chart, as of January 8, 1983. Together with "Be Mine Tonight", it entered the same chart as a double single, reaching No. 37. In March 1983, it was already number 79. The songs also hit the R&B chart. In the United Kingdom, "Be Mine Tonight" peaked at No. 65 on the UK Singles Chart. Last appearance position was number 70.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Jammers Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist