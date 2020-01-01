Jammers were an American boogie music group led by Richie Weeks and consisting of the members of Instant Funk, Weeks & Co and various Salsoul Records acts. Their hit song Be Mine Tonight, composed by singer-songwriter Margaret Blount and producer Richie Weeks, was released in 1982 on Salsoul Records. Their other song entering charts was And You Know That, peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard Dance chart, as of January 8, 1983. Together with "Be Mine Tonight", it entered the same chart as a double single, reaching No. 37. In March 1983, it was already number 79. The songs also hit the R&B chart. In the United Kingdom, "Be Mine Tonight" peaked at No. 65 on the UK Singles Chart. Last appearance position was number 70.