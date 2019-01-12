12th PlanetBorn 1982
12th Planet
1982
12th Planet Biography
John Dadzie, better known by his musical aliases 12th Planet and Infiltrata is a Los Angeles based dubstep and drum and bass producer and DJ.
12th Planet Tracks
Send It
12th Planet
Send It
Send It
Last played on
Flying to Mars (12th Planet's Martian Trapstep Remix) (feat. Donae'o)
Foreign Beggars
Flying to Mars (12th Planet's Martian Trapstep Remix) (feat. Donae’o)
Flying to Mars (12th Planet's Martian Trapstep Remix) (feat. Donae’o)
Last played on
Slaughter Them All
12th Planet
Slaughter Them All
Slaughter Them All
Last played on
Reasons (Doctor P Remix) (Oliverse Edit)
12th Planet
Reasons (Doctor P Remix) (Oliverse Edit)
Reasons (Doctor P Remix) (Oliverse Edit)
Last played on
Let us Prey
12th Planet
Let us Prey
Let us Prey
Last played on
Big Riddim Mariachi (Cookie Monsta & FuntCase Remix)
Dodge & Fuski
Big Riddim Mariachi (Cookie Monsta & FuntCase Remix)
Big Riddim Mariachi (Cookie Monsta & FuntCase Remix)
Dead Presidents (feat. Jay Fresh)
Zomboy
Dead Presidents (feat. Jay Fresh)
Dead Presidents (feat. Jay Fresh)
Gully Squad
12th Planet
Gully Squad
Gully Squad
Skinny Pigs
12th Planet
Skinny Pigs
Skinny Pigs
Jah Light (feat. General Jah Mikey)
12th Planet
Jah Light (feat. General Jah Mikey)
Jah Light (feat. General Jah Mikey)
Africa (12th Planet & Antiserum Remix)
Excision
Africa (12th Planet & Antiserum Remix)
Africa (12th Planet & Antiserum Remix)
Sooo Sick
12th Planet
Sooo Sick
Sooo Sick
Better (feat. Team EZY)
Mija
Better (feat. Team EZY)
Better (feat. Team EZY)
Last played on
Lootin' 92 (Champagne Drip Remix)
12th Planet
Lootin' 92 (Champagne Drip Remix)
Lootin' 92 (Champagne Drip Remix)
Last played on
Name Bran
12th Planet
Name Bran
Name Bran
Last played on
Right On Time (Alex Young Remix) (feat. 12th Planet & Kill the Noise)
Skrillex
Right On Time (Alex Young Remix) (feat. 12th Planet & Kill the Noise)
Right On Time (Alex Young Remix) (feat. 12th Planet & Kill the Noise)
Last played on
Right on Time (Sente Flip)
12th Planet
Right on Time (Sente Flip)
Right on Time (Sente Flip)
Last played on
Febreze (Getter Remix) x Leave It Behind [Jackal Edit] (feat. 2 Chainz & Ash Riser)
Jack Ü
Febreze (Getter Remix) x Leave It Behind [Jackal Edit] (feat. 2 Chainz & Ash Riser)
Febreze (Getter Remix) x Leave It Behind [Jackal Edit] (feat. 2 Chainz & Ash Riser)
Last played on
Bless That (Lvmberjvck Remix)
12th Planet
Bless That (Lvmberjvck Remix)
Bless That (Lvmberjvck Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
ID
12th Planet
ID
ID
Last played on
Burst (Stabby VIP)
12th Planet
Burst (Stabby VIP)
Burst (Stabby VIP)
Last played on
28 Hours Later
12th Planet
28 Hours Later
28 Hours Later
Last played on
Bless That
12th Planet
Bless That
Bless That
Remix Artist
Spilly Talker (feat. Omar LinX)
12th Planet
Spilly Talker (feat. Omar LinX)
Spilly Talker (feat. Omar LinX)
FreeFall
12th Planet
FreeFall
FreeFall
Big Riddim Monsta
12th Planet
Big Riddim Monsta
Big Riddim Monsta
Performer
Light Up (feat. Elán)
12th Planet
Light Up (feat. Elán)
Light Up (feat. Elán)
Party In The Sewer
12th Planet
Party In The Sewer
Party In The Sewer
Name Bran Ting
12th Planet
Name Bran Ting
Name Bran Ting
Performer
Point Click
12th Planet
Point Click
Point Click
True OG
12th Planet
True OG
True OG
Like This
Protohype
Like This
Like This
Brick
KillaGraham
Brick
Brick
Paper
Protohype
Paper
Paper
Bacon Psalm
Protohype
Bacon Psalm
Bacon Psalm
Fungus
Protohype
Fungus
Fungus
