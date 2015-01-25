Fiona RitchieBroadcaster. Born 1960
Fiona Ritchie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d10e83f1-c735-40c1-9afd-0dc07a28f707
Fiona Ritchie Biography (Wikipedia)
Fiona Karen Ritchie MBE (born 1960) is a Scottish radio broadcaster best known as the producer and host of The Thistle & Shamrock, an hour-long Celtic music program that airs weekly throughout the United States on National Public Radio (NPR). She also curates ThistleRadio, a 24/7 web-based music channel devoted to new and classic music from Celtic roots and is co-author of the New York Times Best Seller Wayfaring Strangers.
The radio program has won numerous awards since its inception in 1981, offering a fusion of traditional and contemporary Celtic sounds, interwoven with interviews, in-studio performances and Ritchie's own trademark commentary in her "soft Scots" dialect.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fiona Ritchie Tracks
Sort by
Tam o' Shanter
Fiona Ritchie
Tam o' Shanter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tam o' Shanter
Last played on
Back to artist