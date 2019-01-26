Hermann MaxBorn 1941
Hermann Max
1941
Hermann Max (born 1941 in Goslar) is a German choral conductor.
In 1977 he founded the Jugendkantorei Dormagen, which in 1985 became the basis of the Rheinische Kantorei and Das Kleine Konzert. In 1992 he founded the Knechtsteden Early Music Festival.
The Rheinische Kantorei and Das Kleine Konzert under Max have a discography of over 100 recordings focussing on the German choral repertory, particularly the Bach family: J. S. Bach, W. F. Bach, W. F. E. Bach, J. C. F. Bach, J. C. Bach, C. P. E. Bach, the distantly related J. L. Bach, and the last of the composing Bachs J. M. Bach the Younger, as well as Telemann, Graupner, Hummel, Naumann, Andreas Romberg, Johann Heinrich Rolle and others.
Alles redet jetzt und singet
Georg Philipp Telemann
Alles redet jetzt und singet
Alles redet jetzt und singet
Der Herr lebet - cantata (Wq.251)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Der Herr lebet - cantata (Wq.251)
Der Herr lebet - cantata (Wq.251)
Pater noster
Giacomo Meyerbeer
Pater noster
Pater noster
Cantata "Unschuld und ein gut Gewissen" for 4 voices
Georg Philipp Telemann
Cantata "Unschuld und ein gut Gewissen" for 4 voices
Cantata "Unschuld und ein gut Gewissen" for 4 voices
Meine Seele erhebt den Herrn (motet)
Johann Ernst Bach
Meine Seele erhebt den Herrn (motet)
Meine Seele erhebt den Herrn (motet)
Wohl denen, die ohne Wandel leben
Heinrich Schütz
Wohl denen, die ohne Wandel leben
Wohl denen, die ohne Wandel leben
"Der Herr ist mein Hirte" Concerto for Soprano, Violin & Continuo
Constantin Christian Dedekind
"Der Herr ist mein Hirte" Concerto for Soprano, Violin & Continuo
"Der Herr ist mein Hirte" Concerto for Soprano, Violin & Continuo
Pygmalion, cantata for bass and orchestra W. 18/5, B. 50
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach
Pygmalion, cantata for bass and orchestra W. 18/5, B. 50
Pygmalion, cantata for bass and orchestra W. 18/5, B. 50
Ode on 77th Psalm 'Das Vertrauen der Christen auf Gott'
Johann Ernst Bach
Ode on 77th Psalm 'Das Vertrauen der Christen auf Gott'
Ode on 77th Psalm 'Das Vertrauen der Christen auf Gott'
Cantata for Easter Sunday 'Erzittert und fallet', F83
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach
Cantata for Easter Sunday 'Erzittert und fallet', F83
Cantata for Easter Sunday 'Erzittert und fallet', F83
Grand Motet "Deus judicium tuum regi da" (Psalm 71)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Grand Motet "Deus judicium tuum regi da" (Psalm 71)
Grand Motet "Deus judicium tuum regi da" (Psalm 71)
Anbetung dem Erbarmer - Easter Cantata Wq. 243 (before 1784)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Anbetung dem Erbarmer - Easter Cantata Wq. 243 (before 1784)
Anbetung dem Erbarmer - Easter Cantata Wq. 243 (before 1784)
Donnerode, TWV 6:3, Pt. 1: I. Wie ist dein Name so gross
Georg Philipp Telemann
Donnerode, TWV 6:3, Pt. 1: I. Wie ist dein Name so gross
Donnerode, TWV 6:3, Pt. 1: I. Wie ist dein Name so gross
Klopstocks Morgengesang am Schöpfungsfeste
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Klopstocks Morgengesang am Schöpfungsfeste
Klopstocks Morgengesang am Schöpfungsfeste
Wer ist so wurdig als Du (Wq.222) (Hamburg, 1774)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Wer ist so wurdig als Du (Wq.222) (Hamburg, 1774)
Wer ist so wurdig als Du (Wq.222) (Hamburg, 1774)
Passionsoratorium (Passion oratorio) (1764)
Johann Ernst Bach
Passionsoratorium (Passion oratorio) (1764)
Passionsoratorium (Passion oratorio) (1764)
Wenn der Herr die Gefangenen zu Zion erlosen wird
Matthias Weckmann
Wenn der Herr die Gefangenen zu Zion erlosen wird
Wenn der Herr die Gefangenen zu Zion erlosen wird
Gott hat den Herrn auferwecket - Easter Cantata Wq244 - opening chorus
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Gott hat den Herrn auferwecket - Easter Cantata Wq244 - opening chorus
Gott hat den Herrn auferwecket - Easter Cantata Wq244 - opening chorus
Die Amerikanerin (The American Girl) - lyric painting for soprano and ensemble
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach
Die Amerikanerin (The American Girl) - lyric painting for soprano and ensemble
Die Amerikanerin (The American Girl) - lyric painting for soprano and ensemble
O erhabnes Glück der ehe (conclusion)
Georg Philipp Telemann
O erhabnes Glück der ehe (conclusion)
O erhabnes Glück der ehe (conclusion)
Die Auferstehung
Georg Philipp Telemann
Die Auferstehung
Die Auferstehung
