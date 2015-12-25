Wizard is a German power metal band, formed in 1989 by the drummer Sören "Snoppi" van Heek. The band was often called "Germany's answer to Manowar". Most of the band's lyrics are about battles, metal, war and steel. There are some exceptions, for example "Odin", which is a concept album about Norse mythology, "Goochan" which is a fantasy story about a witch (written by Volker Leson and author William B. Nuke), "Thor" which is also about Norse mythology and "... Of Wariwulfs and Bluotvarwes" which is about vampires and werewolves (written by Wizard and Andre Wiesler, German author).

Wizard played at Wacken Open Air 2002, Bang Your Head!!! 2002, Keep It True 2004, Dokk'em Open Air 2006, Magic Circle Festival 2009 and is in the 2012 line-up of Hammerfest IV.