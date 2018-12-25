Francis and the Lights is an American pop project led by Francis Farewell Starlite. The term "and the Lights" refers both to the lights on a stage and pixels on a computer screen.

Francis' music is in the pop / R&B category, characterized by a heavy use of electronically produced beats, melodies, and live vocals. During live performances, Francis' vocals are backed by his pre-produced tracks with the assistance of a DJ, while he uses a synthesizer at times. Francis released his debut studio album, Farewell, Starlite!, on September 24, 2016.