Francis and the Lights Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis and the Lights is an American pop project led by Francis Farewell Starlite. The term "and the Lights" refers both to the lights on a stage and pixels on a computer screen.
Francis' music is in the pop / R&B category, characterized by a heavy use of electronically produced beats, melodies, and live vocals. During live performances, Francis' vocals are backed by his pre-produced tracks with the assistance of a DJ, while he uses a synthesizer at times. Francis released his debut studio album, Farewell, Starlite!, on September 24, 2016.
Francis and the Lights Tracks
Friends (feat. Bon Iver)
Francis and the Lights
Breaking Up
Francis and the Lights
May I Have This Dance (feat. Chance the Rapper)
Francis and the Lights
Summer Friends
Chance the Rapper
Wild Love (feat. The Weeknd & Francis and the Lights)
Cashmere Cat
Morning (Kardashian Theme Song)
Francis and the Lights
May I Have This Dance (Remix) (feat. Chance the Rapper)
Francis and the Lights
May I Have This Dance (Remix) (feat. Chance the Rapper)
Francis and the Lights
Just For Us
Francis and the Lights
I Won't Lie To You
Francis and the Lights
Faithful
Francis and the Lights
Scream So Loud
Francis and the Lights
Friends
Francis and the Lights
Friends (feat. Bon Iver & Kanye West)
Francis and the Lights
