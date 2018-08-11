Firminus CaronFrench composer active 1460–1475
Firminus Caron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d105e441-5cf9-46e0-b03c-fe60ef0f71fd
Firminus Caron Biography (Wikipedia)
Firminus Caron (fl. 1460–1475) was a French composer, and likely a singer, of the Renaissance. He was highly successful as a composer and influential, especially on the development of imitative counterpoint, and numerous compositions of his survive. Most of what is known about his life and career is inferred.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Firminus Caron Tracks
Sort by
[Caron] Helas que pora advenire (in 3 parts)
Firminus Caron
[Caron] Helas que pora advenire (in 3 parts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vj7fy.jpglink
[Caron] Helas que pora advenire (in 3 parts)
Last played on
Back to artist