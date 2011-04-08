GunslingersGarage Rock/Noise Rock France. Formed 2006
Gunslingers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1056f2a-4293-427a-9cfb-efc103aa10ba
Gunslingers Tracks
Sort by
Stub Of Fortune
Gunslingers
Stub Of Fortune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stub Of Fortune
Last played on
Lies All Lies BBC Session 22/03/1985
Gunslingers
Lies All Lies BBC Session 22/03/1985
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lies All Lies BBC Session 22/03/1985
There Must Be Somethin We Ain'T Tired Of BBC Session 22/03/1985
Gunslingers
There Must Be Somethin We Ain'T Tired Of BBC Session 22/03/1985
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Got Me Covered BBC Session 22/03/1985
Gunslingers
She Got Me Covered BBC Session 22/03/1985
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monster BBC Session 22/03/1985
Gunslingers
Monster BBC Session 22/03/1985
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monster BBC Session 22/03/1985
Gunslingers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist