Phil HarrisUS singer, songwriter, jazz musician, actor and comedian. Born 24 June 1904. Died 11 August 1995
Phil Harris
1904-06-24
Phil Harris Biography
Wonga Philip Harris (June 24, 1904 – August 11, 1995) was an American comedian, actor, singer, and jazz musician. He was an orchestra leader and a pioneer in radio situation comedy, first with Jack Benny, then in a series in which he co-starred with his wife, singer-actress Alice Faye, for eight years. Harris is also noted for his voice acting in animated films. He played Baloo the bear in The Jungle Book (1967), Thomas O'Malley in The Aristocats (1970), and Little John in Robin Hood (1973). In 1981, he sang "Back Home Again in Indiana" before the Indianapolis 500.
Phil Harris Tracks
The Bare Necessities
The Thing
I Wan'na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)
Louis Prima
I Wanna Be Like You
Louis Prima
The Bare Necessities
The Darktown Poker Club
I'm A Ding Dong Daddy
Woodman, Woodman Spare That Tree
Minnie the Mermaid
He's My Own Grandpa
The Bare Necessities + Bruce Reitherman
I Wanna Be Like You
The Preacher And The Bear
Ev'rybody Wants To Be A Cat
