Elephant Sessions
Elephant Sessions Performances & Interviews
- Elephant Sessions - Dooferhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05kcj2j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05kcj2j.jpg2017-10-19T11:43:45.000ZElephant Sessions perform live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05kchw4
Elephant Sessions - Doofer
- Elephant Sessions - I Used To Be A Nice Boyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05kchzs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05kchzs.jpg2017-10-19T11:42:06.000ZElephant Sessions perform live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05kchs1
Elephant Sessions - I Used To Be A Nice Boy
- Elephant Sessions - Dirtyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05kch0k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05kch0k.jpg2017-10-19T11:30:52.000ZElephant Sessions perform live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05kcgbf
Elephant Sessions - Dirty
- The Elephant Sessions – I Used To Be A Nice Boyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041fjsm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041fjsm.jpg2016-07-14T11:20:07.000ZCuirm le Niteworks is aoighean ann an Glaschu. Niteworks and guests live in Glasgow.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041fjcs
The Elephant Sessions – I Used To Be A Nice Boy
- Elephant Sessionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z9pqm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z9pqm.jpg2015-08-11T09:26:00.000ZElephant Sessions perform live on Travelling Folk from the Edinburgh Festivalshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02z9pr2
Elephant Sessions
Elephant Sessions Tracks
Wet Field Day
Elephant Sessions
Wet Field Day
Wet Field Day
Last played on
Doofer
Elephant Sessions
Doofer
Doofer
Last played on
Lament for Lost Dignity
Elephant Sessions
Lament for Lost Dignity
Lament for Lost Dignity
Last played on
Hosepipe Ban/Misty Badger
Elephant Sessions
Hosepipe Ban/Misty Badger
Hosepipe Ban/Misty Badger
Last played on
I used to be a nice boy
Elephant Sessions
I used to be a nice boy
I used to be a nice boy
Last played on
Dirty 10 / The Night Everything Fell Apart
Elephant Sessions
Dirty 10 / The Night Everything Fell Apart
Dirty 10 / The Night Everything Fell Apart
Performer
Last played on
Wet Field Day (The Quay Sessions, 19th October 2017)
Elephant Sessions
Wet Field Day (The Quay Sessions, 19th October 2017)
The Sea Tune / The VIII Wariors Of The Supernatural
Elephant Sessions
The Sea Tune / The VIII Wariors Of The Supernatural
Sea Tune
Elephant Sessions
Sea Tune
Sea Tune
Last played on
Summer
Elephant Sessions
Summer
Summer
Last played on
Dirty 10/The Night Everything Fell Apart
Elephant Sessions
Dirty 10/The Night Everything Fell Apart
Doofer (The Quay Sessions, 19th October 2017)
Elephant Sessions
Doofer (The Quay Sessions, 19th October 2017)
Say What Like To The Boys
Elephant Sessions
Say What Like To The Boys
Say What Like To The Boys
Last played on
Misty Badger
Elephant Sessions
Misty Badger
Misty Badger
Performer
Last played on
Hosepipe Ban / Misty Badger
Elephant Sessions
Hosepipe Ban / Misty Badger
Hosepipe Ban / Misty Badger
Last played on
In Need Of Boatbuilders/Allan And LJ's
Elephant Sessions
In Need Of Boatbuilders/Allan And LJ's
In Need Of Boatbuilders/Allan And LJ's
Last played on
Tingles
Elephant Sessions
Tingles
Tingles
Performer
Last played on
Bulgaria - Bulgaria's Best/Chunder Dragon
Elephant Sessions
Bulgaria - Bulgaria's Best/Chunder Dragon
Dirty
Elephant Sessions
Dirty
Dirty
Last played on
Ainya's
Elephant Sessions
Ainya's
Ainya's
Last played on
Upcoming Events
10
May
2019
Elephant Sessions
The Tunnels, Aberdeen, UK
11
May
2019
Elephant Sessions
The Liquid Room, Edinburgh, UK
12
May
2019
Elephant Sessions
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
14
May
2019
Elephant Sessions
Night & Day Café, Manchester, UK
15
May
2019
Elephant Sessions
Exeter Phoenix, Exeter, UK
