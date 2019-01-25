Climax Blues BandFormed 1968
Climax Blues Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqr7d.jpg
1968
Climax Blues Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Climax Blues Band (originally known as The Climax Chicago Blues Band) is a British blues rock band. The band was formed in Stafford, England, in 1967 by vocalist and harmonica player Colin Cooper (1939–2008), guitarist and vocalist Pete Haycock (1951–2013), guitarist Derek Holt (b. 1949), bassist and keyboardist Richard Jones (b. 1949), drummer George Newsome (b. 1947), and keyboardist Arthur Wood (1929–2005).
Climax Blues Band Tracks
Couldn't Get It Right
Climax Blues Band
Couldn't Get It Right
Couldn't Get It Right
Last played on
Right Now
Climax Blues Band
Right Now
Right Now
Last played on
I Love You
Climax Blues Band
I Love You
I Love You
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Feb
2019
Climax Blues Band
Fibbers, York, UK
21
Feb
2019
Climax Blues Band
FAC251 - Factory Manchester, Manchester, UK
1
Mar
2019
Climax Blues Band
The Plough Arts Centre, Great Torrington, UK
6
Mar
2019
Climax Blues Band
The Greystones, Sheffield, UK
9
Mar
2019
Climax Blues Band
The Borderline, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1982
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1982-06-18T14:52:00
18
Jun
1982
Glastonbury: 1982
Worthy Farm, Pilton
