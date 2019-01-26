The Dream AcademyFormed 1983. Disbanded 1991
The Dream Academy
1983
The Dream Academy Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dream Academy were an English band consisting of singer/guitarist Nick Laird-Clowes, multi-instrumentalist (chiefly oboe, Cor Anglais player) Kate St John, and keyboardist Gilbert Gabriel. The band is most noted for their 1985 hit single "Life in a Northern Town".
The Dream Academy Tracks
Life In A Northern Town
Life In A Northern Town
Twelve Eight Angel
Twelve Eight Angel
Life In A Nothern City
Life In A Nothern City
Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want
